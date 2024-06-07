Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows pleads not guilty in Arizona’s fake elector case

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Donald Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump 2020 Election Day operations director Michael Roman have pleaded not guilty in Phoenix to nine felony charges for their roles in an effort to overturn Trump’s election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden. The two men appeared by videoconference for separate brief hearings Friday. A judge set an Oct. 31 trial date. Meadows and Roman are accused of working with other Trump campaign members to submit names of fake electors from Arizona and other states to Congress to keep Trump in office despite his defeat at the ballot box in November 2020.

