India’s Modi elected as leader of coalition and set to form new government

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was formally elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance coalition, which won the most number of seats in the country’s national election after his political party failed to win a majority on its own. The 73-year-old leader, who will be sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a rare third term, will now form a coalition government. Modi’s BJP has governed India as part of the NDA coalition over the past decade – but this is the first time his political party under his tenure has needed support from their regional allies to form the government.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.