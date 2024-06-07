Skip to Content
Macron is hosting Biden for a state visit as the two leaders try to move past trade tensions

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, ZEKE MILLER and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — President Joe Biden is being feted by French President Emmanuel Macron with a state visit this weekend in Paris. The two allies aim to show off their partnership on global security issues and move past trade tensions. The state visit Saturday will begin with a welcome ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe and a military parade leading to the Élysée Palace, where the two will hold official meetings and deliver public statements. Later, Macron will host a dinner at the palace for Biden and his wife, Jill. Both leaders this week have used D-Day 80th anniversary events in France to underscore the urgent need to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

