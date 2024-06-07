Mexico’s president vows to press ahead with changes to Constitution despite market nervousness

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president pledged to press ahead with judicial reforms that have made investors nervous, and suggested remittances would shore up the country’s economy. Mexico’s president discounted the 7% drop in the nation’s currency following this month’s elections and predicted the country will see a record $65 billion in remittances, the money sent home by migrants working abroad. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged Friday that markets were nervous about a judicial reform he plans to push through that would make all judges run for election. But he said that was because big companies were worried about losing judges who he claimed were protecting them.

