Mississippi is the latest state sued by tech group over age verification on websites
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A tech industry group says a new Mississippi law requiring users of websites and other digital services to verify their age will unconstitutionally limit access to online speech for minors and adults. NetChoice sued the state Friday in federal court, challenging a law that is set to take effect July 1. Legislators said the new law is designed to protect children from sexually explicit material. NetChoice has persuaded judges to block similar laws in other states, including Arkansas, California and Ohio. The group’s members include Google, which owns YouTube; Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat; and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.