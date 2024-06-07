New Jersey businessman cooperating with prosecutors testifies at Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey businessman who pleaded guilty and cooperated in the bribery case against Sen. Bob Menendez has begun testifying in Manhattan federal court. Jose Uribe started testifying in Manhattan federal court on Friday afternoon, providing key testimony against the Democrat and two other businessmen charged in a conspiracy along with Menendez’s wife. Uribe was the star witness for the government in its bid to win a conviction against the senator who once held the powerful post as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for doing favors for the businessmen.

