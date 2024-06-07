New York City police officer arrested in New Jersey road rage shooting, authorities say

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New York City police officer has been charged with attempted murder after officials say he shot another driver during an instance of road rage in New Jersey. Officer Hieu Tran is awaiting extradition to Camden County, New Jersey, where the shooting took place May 17. Officers from the Voorhees Township Police Department were at the scene of a multicar crash when they noticed that one of the drivers in the pileup had been shot. Prosecutors say detectives used surveillance video, cellphone records and ballistics evidence to identify Tran as the shooter. An attorney who represented Tran in court on Friday said he had no comment.

