Relatives of inmates who died in Wisconsin prison shocked guards weren’t charged in their cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Relatives of two inmates who died in an aging maximum security prison in Wisconsin say they’re stunned that prosecutors haven’t filed charges in their cases after bringing multiple counts against the warden and other employees in connection with two other prisoners’ deaths. Authorities announced misconduct and abuse charges against Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp and eight prison employees Wednesday in connection with Cameron Williams’ death in October and Donald Maier’s death in February. Dean Hoffmann died at the prison in June 2023 and Tyshun Lemons died there in October. Family members of both have filed federal wrongful death lawsuits.

