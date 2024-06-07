Scorching heat keeps grip on Southwest US as records tumble and more triple digits forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first heat wave of the year is expected to maintain its grip on the Southwest United States for at least another day as record-setting temperatures continue to soar past 110 degrees Fahrenheit from southeast California to Arizona. The official start of summer is still two weeks away. But roughly half of Arizona and Nevada remain under an excessive heat alert into Friday evening. The alert continues through Saturday in Las Vegas, where its never been hotter this early in the year. New record highs Thursday included 113 in Phoenix, 111 in Las Vegas and 122 in Death Valley National Park.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.