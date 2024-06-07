US-built pier in Gaza reconnected after repairs, aid expected to flow soon, US Central Command says
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A key section of the U.S. military-built pier designed to carry badly needed aid into Gaza by boat has been reconnected to the Gaza beach following storm damage repairs and aid will begin to flow soon. U.S. Central Command announced it Friday. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after heavy storms damaged the pier and halted what had already been a troubled delivery route. The causeway was repaired in the Israeli port of Ashdod. Officials say a portion of it will be reconnected to the part of the dock still anchored to the beach in Gaza. Humanitarian aid is expected to begin moving into the enclave through the maritime route in the coming days.