Worries grow for British doctor and TV presenter who went missing in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say an ongoing major search and rescue operation on the small eastern Aegean island of Symi has still not located British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly going for a walk. Police said Friday that the coast guard, police and fire department were involved in the search, with a helicopter, drones and a police sniffer dog deployed. They found no trace of the 67-year-old who had been vacationing on the island. The search was focusing on the area between Agios Nikolaos, the coastal area from where Mosely apparently set off on his walk, and the island’s main town of Symi. Mosley is well-known for his regular appearances on British television and radio and his books on healthy living.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.