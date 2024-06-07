YouTuber charged for having a helicopter blast a Lamborghini with fireworks, authorities say

A YouTuber is facing federal charges after authorities say he directed a video in which a helicopter blasted fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini from above. The Department of Justice announced Thursday that 24-year-old Alex Choi is charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft. The video has since been taken down but authorities said it shows Choi pressing a “fire missiles” button while two women in a helicopter shoot fireworks at the car in the California desert. Neither Choi nor his talent agency immediately responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

