A World War II veteran just married his bride near Normandy’s D-Day beaches. He’s 100, she’s 96

Published 5:17 AM

By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press

CARENTAN-LES-MARAIS, France (AP) — World War II veteran Harold Terens and his sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin proved that love is eternal as they tied the knot near the D-Day beaches in Normandy, France. He’s 100, she’s a youngster of just 96. That made their nuptials an almost double-century celebration. The location was the elegant stone-worked town hall of Carentan, a key initial D-Day objective. It saw ferocious fighting after the June 6, 1944, Allied landings that helped rid Europe of Adolf Hitler’s tyranny. The wedding comes right after remembrance and celebration on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Associated Press

