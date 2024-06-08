Assault on Danish prime minister is the latest in a recent spate of attacks on European politicians

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Political violence appears to be rising across the Europe, where societies are deeply polarized in the face of widespread migration and are badly shaken by the war in Ukraine, the largest war on the continent since World War II. Slovakia’s prime minister was shot multiple times in an assassination attempt last month and still faces a long recovery. The Danish prime minister was assaulted by a man on Friday evening in downtown Copenhagen. And German politicians have faced a wave of physical and verbal attacks for months. The violence comes in the runup to elections taking place this weekend to the European Parliament. To what extent the violence is driven by the campaign climate is not clear.

