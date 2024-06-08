Hoping to deal a blow to Hungary’s Orbán, challenger holds mass demonstration on eve of EU election

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rising political newcomer hoping to deal a blow to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has mobilized tens of thousands of supporters in the country’s capital in a final show of strength on the eve of a European Parliament election. Péter Magyar, a 43-year-old lawyer who in a matter of months has built up Hungary’s strongest opposition party, hopes to use a good showing in Sunday’s EU election to propel himself and his movement toward defeating the nationalist Orbán in the next national ballot scheduled for 2026.

