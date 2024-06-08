Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open women’s title by defeating Jasmine Paolini

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has won her third consecutive French Open championship and fourth in five years by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1. The top-seeded Swiatek trailed 2-1 early in Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday before taking the next 10 games. She stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 21 matches. The 23-year-old from Poland is the first woman with three straight trophies in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007. Swiatek also won the French Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open in 2022 and is now 5-0 in major finals. The 12th-seeded Paolini was appearing in a Slam final for the first time.

