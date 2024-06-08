PGA Tour reports ‘progress’ without details in meeting with Saudi wealth fund leaders

The PGA Tour is reporting progress without any details in its ongoing negotiations with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The tour confirms its negotiating committee met with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in New York on Friday. It was the first face-to-face meeting with the PIF team since March. PGA Tour Enterprises is the commercial company that came out of the framework agreement with PIF a year ago. The PGA Tour already has Strategic Sports Group as a minority investor. Rory McIlroy is on the transaction committee. He says it has been meeting with PIF three times a week.

