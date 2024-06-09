10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say an early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin has left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers. Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party Sunday at a high-rise apartment in downtown Madison. All of the injured were hospitalized. Authorities say none had injuries considered to be life-threatening. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23. Police were called to the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting. Police did not offer a motive.

