At least 9 dead after suspected militants in Kashmir fire at Hindu pilgrims, sending bus into gorge

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials in Indian-controlled Kashmir say at least nine people have been killed after suspected militants fired at a bus with Hindu pilgrims, which then fell into a deep george. A police officer said some of the victims had gunshot wounds and blamed the attack on Muslim militants who are fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi when it came under attack in the region’s Reasi district on Sunday.

