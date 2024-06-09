Blinken returns to Mideast as Israel-Hamas cease-fire proposal hangs in balance after hostage rescue
By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer
CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East as a proposed Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal hangs in the balance following the dramatic rescue of four Israeli hostages in Gaza. With no firm response yet from Hamas to the proposal they received 10 days ago, Blinken on Monday starts his eighth urgent diplomatic mission to the region since the conflict began in October. He will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo first before traveling on to Israel, Jordan and Qatar. While he and other U.S. officials have praised the hostage rescue, the operation resulted in the deaths of a large number of civilians that may complicate the ceasefire push.