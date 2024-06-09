National Weather Service forecasts more sweltering heat this week for Phoenix and Las Vegas areas

PHOENIX (AP) — More sweltering heat appears to be headed to parts of Arizona and Nevada this week. The National Weather Service said Sunday that an excessive heat watch is in effect Tuesday through Thursday for the Phoenix metro area plus other portions of south-central and northwest Arizona. Temperatures could reach 111 degrees Fahrenheit or higher during that span. Last Thursday, Phoenix hit 110 degrees for the first time this year with a record-setting high of 113 degrees. Dangerously hot conditions are being forecast for central Las Vegas with highs ranging from 108 degrees Tuesday and 111 degrees Wednesday.

