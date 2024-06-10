4 Iowa instructors teaching at a Chinese university were attacked at a park

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Four Iowa college instructors teaching in China have been attacked while visiting a public park. Cornell College President Jonathan Brand said in a statement Monday that the instructors were teaching as part of a partnership with Beihua University in eastern China. Brand said the Iowa instructors were with a faculty member from the Chinese college when the attacked occured. Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Jane Miller-Meeks says she’s trying to reach the U.S. Embassy to ensure the victims get good health care and return to the U.S. as soon as possible.

