An explosion and a fire at an armaments plant in Poland kills 1 person and injures another
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say that an explosion at an armaments plant in Poland caused a fire that killed a 59-year-old man who worked there and injured another person. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was no reason to assume that an “external force” was behind Monday’s explosion. The plant is a manufacturer of ammunition including missiles. Poland has recently witnessed a string of fires. Officials have been investigating whether these could be the results of sabotage by Russian or Belarusian secret services.