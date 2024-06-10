An explosion and a fire at an armaments plant in Poland kills 1 person and injures another

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say that an explosion at an armaments plant in Poland caused a fire that killed a 59-year-old man who worked there and injured another person. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was no reason to assume that an “external force” was behind Monday’s explosion. The plant is a manufacturer of ammunition including missiles. Poland has recently witnessed a string of fires. Officials have been investigating whether these could be the results of sabotage by Russian or Belarusian secret services.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.