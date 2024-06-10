California socialite sentenced to 15 years to life for 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago. A Los Angeles jury in February convicted her of murder. Authorities said Rebecca Grossman, wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, fatally struck 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob while speeding. The deadly crash occurred on the evening of Sept. 29, 2020, in Westlake Village in western LA County.

