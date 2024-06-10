Donald Trump completes mandatory presentencing interview after less than 30 minutes of questioning

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s mandatory presentencing interview Monday ended after less than a half-hour of routine and uneventful questions and answers. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The former president was quizzed by a New York City probation officer for a report that will be compiled and presented to trial judge Juan M. Merchan prior to Trump’s July 11 sentencing in his hush money criminal case.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

