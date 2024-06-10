Skip to Content
Donald Trump completes mandatory presentencing interview after less than 30 minutes of questioning

Published 4:01 PM

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s mandatory presentencing interview Monday ended after less than a half-hour of routine and uneventful questions and answers. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. The former president was quizzed by a New York City probation officer for a report that will be compiled and presented to trial judge Juan M. Merchan prior to Trump’s July 11 sentencing in his hush money criminal case.

