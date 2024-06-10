Georgia Republican bets on Washington ties to help his nomination for an open congressional seat

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Backed by Donald Trump, Republican Brian Jack is trying to power his way to the nomination in an open Georgia congressional. He points to his work for the former president and other national GOP figures. But opponent Mike Dugan argues that Jack’s Washington insider status is a liability. Dugan says voters should instead prefer his “Georgia values.” Both men are trying to push voters to the polls ahead of a June 18 runoff in the 3rd Congressional District south and west of Atlanta. The winner will be the favorite to succeed Republican U.S. Rep Drew Ferguson, who’s stepping down after four terms. Democrat Maura Keller awaits the GOP nominee in November

