In the rough: Felony convictions could cost Trump liquor licenses at 3 New Jersey golf courses

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general’s office is looking into whether Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions in New York make him ineligible to hold liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf courses. The office says it is reviewing whether Trump’s conviction involving payment of hush money to a porn star and falsifying business records in an attempt to hide it should impact the former president’s continued ability to hold liquor licenses. State law prohibits anyone from holding a liquor licenses who has been convicted of a crime “involving moral turpitude.” There was no immediate comment from Trump’s campaign or his company, the Trump Organization.

