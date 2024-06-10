Indian PM Modi names Cabinet for coalition government after his party lost majority

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, newly sworn in for a third straight term, has named a Cabinet that retains his top ministers in crucial portfolios despite his Hindu nationalist party losing majority in a shock election result. There was no change in the top four ministries of home, external affairs, finance and defense. Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party failed to secure a majority on its own in the latest election after it won landslide victories in 2014 and 2019. However, his National Democratic Alliance coalition won enough seats to form a government, with him at the helm. This is the first time the BJP under Modi has needed support from its regional allies to form a government.

