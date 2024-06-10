IOC boss Thomas Bach says snap elections in France won’t impact the Paris Olympics
By TOM NOUVIAN
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The president of the International Olympic Committee says the snap national election called by French President Emmanuel Macron will not impact the Paris Olympics. Thomas Bach says on Monday the Paris Games have always had broad support across the French political spectrum. He adds there are “no indications whatsoever that this unity will break now, just … before the Games open.” The French legislative elections will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, three weeks before the July 26 opening ceremony in central Paris.