Islamic State group-allied militants kill dozens in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government says militants allied with the Islamic State group have killed at least 41 people in several villages in eastern North Kivu province. But civil society groups in the area say the death toll from Friday’s attack is much higher, with as many as 80 people killed. Residents residents openly wondered why security forces aren’t protecting them. They have long called on the Congolese army to do more. Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources. Some groups have been accused of mass killings.

