National bail fund exits Georgia over new law that expands cash bail and limits groups that help

ATLANTA (AP) — A national nonprofit that helps thousands of low-income people avoid pre-trial detention has announced the closure of its Atlanta branch. They blame a new Georgia law that restricts groups like The Bail Project and expands cash bail requirements to misdemeanors like failing to appear on traffic tickets. The Bail Project says other jurisdictions around the nation have done away with cash bail and redirected resources to crime prevention. It says SB63 will cause more racial inequity and trauma. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it despite a threatened lawsuit from the ACLU, saying it will keep dangerous people from committing more crimes.

