Prince collaborator Sheila E. says she’s ‘heartbroken’ at being turned away from Paisley Park

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sheila E. figured she’d be welcome if she showed up unannounced at Paisley Park, the studio where the percussionist once collaborated with her mentor and one-time fiancée, the late rock superstar Prince. She was wrong. She said in an Instagram video that she was hurt when she went there to pay her respects and do a live video on Friday, which would have been his 66th birthday, but was turned away. The studio-turned-museum in suburban Minneapolis says it just needed some advance warning. In a follow-up statement Monday, Sheila says she now wants the museum to return her old drum kit.

