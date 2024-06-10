Russia suspected of being behind a recent failed arson attack in Prague, Czech prime minister says

PRAGUE (AP) — Prime Minister Petr Fiala says Czech authorities suspect that Russia might have been behind last week’s attempt to set buses of Prague’s public transport on fire. He says that the attempt that failed was likely part of Russia’s hybrid war against his country that “we have to stop.” Czechia is a staunch supporter of Ukraine that is fighting Russia’s invasion. Police say a 26-year-old suspect from Latin America who was arrested on Saturday and charged with a terror attack faces up to life in prison if tried and convicted. Police boosted security in the capital over the weekend due to the case amid the European Parliament election.

