Things to know about FDA warning on paralytic shellfish poisoning in Pacific Northwest

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumers should avoid shellfish from Oregon and Washington state as they may be contaminated with toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. The federal warning follows shellfish harvesting closures in both states. Oregon authorities say elevated levels of toxins were first detected in shellfish along its coast on May 17. Since then, state health officials say at least 31 people in Oregon have been sickened. Paralytic shellfish poisoning is caused by a neurotoxin that’s produced by algae. Symptoms range from numbing sensation to full respiratory paralysis. According to federal authorities, the Pacific Northwest shellfish industry employs more than 3,000 people and generates more than $270 million a year.

