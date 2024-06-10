Yemen’s Houthi claim to break up US-Israel spy network, days after arresting UN staffers

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they have arrested members of an “American-Israeli spy network” days after detaining at least 11 U.N. staffers along with others from aid organizations. The head of the Houthis’ intelligence agency says the spy network had first operated out of the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, then “under the cover” of international and U.N. organizations. He did not say how many people were arrested. Houthi authorities issued what they purported to be videotaped confessions by 10 Yemenis. They did not include any of the U.N. employees who were arrested. The United Nations on Friday announced the arrests of 11 Yemeni staffers.

