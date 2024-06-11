Chefs from the Americas are competing in New Orleans in hopes of making finals in France

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A pastry competition kicked off what Chef Emeril Lagasse calls a kind of “culinary Olympics” taking place in New Orleans this week. The Pastry World Cup event started Tuesday. It coincides with the Bocuse d’Or Americas competitions. While pastry was the focus Tuesday, events involving savory creations open Wednesday. Participants are required to use selected New Orleans regional ingredients — including alligator sausage. Chefs from nine countries in North and South America are competing for honors. Winners of the events go on to compete in finals next year in France.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.