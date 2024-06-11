Ex-Australia rugby league star Jarryd Hayne wins an appeal against his rape conviction

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australian rugby league international Jarryd Hayne has had his rape conviction overturned on appeal. The New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal on Wednesday ruled that a judge erred in not allowing the complainant to be further cross-examined during Hayne’s trial. Hayne was released on bail several hours later. The appeal court also ruled the trial judge did not properly direct the jury about how to deal with allegations the complainant had lied. A new trial has been ordered, which would be Hayne’s fourth. Whether he faces another trial will be a matter for state prosecutors. Hayne has been in jail since last year.

