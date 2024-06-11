French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections

NICE, France (AP) — French opposition parties on the left and the right are scrambling to form alliances for the upcoming snap elections called by President Emmanuel Macron after his party suffered a crushing defeat by the far right at the European vote on Sunday. Sharp differences remain in both political camps, but they appear to have one thing in common as they prepare for the two-round vote just three weeks away: They don’t want to cooperate with Macron. Left-wing parties said they were united behind a “new popular front” to form an “alternative to Emmanuel Macron,” while Marine Le Pen and her National Rally are seeking to consolidate power on the right.

