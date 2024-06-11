Haiti’s transitional council appoints new Cabinet tasked with leading a country under siege by gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s transitional council has appointed a new Cabinet. It’s the final step in rebuilding the government in a country under siege by gangs. Carlos Hercules, the attorney for new Prime Minister Garry Conille, is the minister of justice and public security. Conille will be interior minister. Jean Marc Berthier Antoine will be defense minister. Haiti struggles with gangs that control at least 80% of the capital of Port-au-Prince. The country is preparing for the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from Kenya. The new Cabinet has four women, and critics note that Haiti’s government barely has female representation.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

