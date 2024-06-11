Jennifer Aniston launches children’s book series with best ‘friend’ Clydeo the dog

NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired by her beloved dog, Jennifer Aniston will soon become a children’s author. The “Friends” star has a four-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers and animation studio Invisible Studio for a series of works featuring the animated dog Clydeo, based on the actor’s own rescue pet, Clyde. The first book, “Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,” with illustrations by Bruno Jacob, is scheduled for release on Oct. 1. Clydeo is already a favorite on social media, with more than 100 million views across platforms since Aniston first posted about him on Instagram in 2021.

