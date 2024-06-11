North Carolina lawmakers approve mask bill that allows health exemption after pushback

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A reworked version of a bill that originally caught flak for removing a pandemic-era health exemption for wearing a mask in public has been approved by North Carolina lawmakers. The amended bill approved Tuesday still increases punishments for people wearing masks while committing a crime. It was brought forth in part as a response to campus protests on the war in Gaza. The previous version of the bill would have also barred masking in public for health reasons. The updated bill also includes a campaign finance provision that could allow wealthy individuals to make political donations without direct scrutiny.

