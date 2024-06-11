Real-life brothers-in-law Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are adversaries in ‘Presumed Innocent’

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in his first TV series in “Presumed Innocent” for Apple TV+. It’s based on the novel by Scott Turow, which was originally adapted into the 1990 film starring Harrison Ford. This version was written by David E. Kelley, known for other legal shows including “The Lincoln Lawyer”, “L.A. Law” and “Ally McBeal.” In “Presumed Innocent,” Gyllenhaal plays a prosecutor accused of murder. His courtroom adversary is played by Peter Sarsgaard, who also happens to be his brother-in-law in real life. Sarsgaard is married to Gyllenhaal’s older sister, Maggie. “Presumed Innocent” debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.