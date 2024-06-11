Skip to Content
Why AP called Rep. Nancy Mace the winner in the South Carolina U.S. House Republican primary

Published 7:49 PM

By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s Republican primary victory in South Carolina on Tuesday was powered by a strong performance in vote-rich Charleston County, as well as in two key counties she lost in her 2022 primary bid, according to an Associated Press analysis of initial vote results. Mace’s reelection battle has drawn attention from national Republican leaders in part for her role in ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House in 2023.

Associated Press

