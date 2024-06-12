Arizona lawmakers agree to let voters decide on retention rules for state Supreme Court justices

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have voted to send an initiative to the November ballot that would protect two state Supreme Court justices targeted for removal over their support for a near-total abortion ban. Both chambers of the Legislature agreed Wednesday to let state voters decide Nov. 5 whether to eliminate specific terms for Supreme Court justices and some other judges. They instead will be allowed to serve indefinitely, subject to a review commission. As a ballot initiative, the proposed law would bypass Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. She is a strong supporter of reproductive rights who has signed a repeal of the 1864 abortion law.

