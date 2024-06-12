Ex-officer in Mississippi gets 1 year in prison for forcing man to lick urine off jail floor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi police officer has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for forcing a man he had arrested to lick urine off a jail floor. A judge on Wednesday gave Michael Christian Green the maximum prison time on the misdemeanor charge of acting under the color of law to deprive a person of their civil rights. He pleaded guilty March 14. Green lost his job as a Pearl Police Department patrol officer in late December, four days after security cameras showed the violent encounter. Court documents did not mention race, but Green is white and a Pearl spokesperson said the man he arrested is Latino.

