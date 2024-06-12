Macron addresses French voters after calling for snap election in wake of crushing far-right defeat

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is addressing French voters for the first time since he called for a snap national election following a crushing defeat by the far-right in the European vote last week. Macron dissolved the French parliament on Sunday. It was a risky move, but Macron hopes that voters, whom he will address Monday, will band together to contain the far right in legislative elections in a way they didn’t in European ones. Opposition parties on the left and the right are scrambling to form alliances ahead of a two-round vote that will take place on June 30 and July 7.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.