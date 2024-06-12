Man accused of hijacking bus in Atlanta charged with murder, other crimes

ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of hijacking a commuter bus in downtown Atlanta, fatally shooting one person and leading police on a chase through three counties faces more than two dozen criminal charges, including murder. Eric Grier, who’s 39, was taken into custody Tuesday after police got the bus to stop in suburban DeKalb County and was booked into the Fulton County Jail early Wednesday. He was being held without bond, and online jail records did not list a lawyer who could comment on the charges. Relatives who might be able to comment could not immediately be identified.

