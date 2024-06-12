Modest needs? Charity founder accused of embezzling $2.5 million to fund lavish lifestyle

NEW YORK (AP) — The charity was called Modest Needs but federal prosecutors who filed charges against its founder say his weren’t. Prosecutors in Manhattan say Modest Needs founder Keith Taylor had such expensive tastes that he embezzled more than $2.5 million from the charity between 2016 and May 2024 and spent it on meals at some of New York City’s priciest restaurants as well as cosmetic surgery and a luxury apartment. The 56-year-old Taylor was accused in a federal complaint unsealed Tuesday with embezzling funds intended to serve Modest Needs’ mission of helping the needy. Taylor’s attorney said his client denies the charges and looks forward to clearing his name.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.