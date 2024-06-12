North Dakota voters just approved an age limit for congressional candidates. What’s next?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters have just approved a ballot initiative that bars anyone who would be 81 years old during his or her U.S. House or Senate term from running for Congress. Legal scholars view the measure approved overwhelmingly Tuesday as an effort to revisit a nearly 30-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling against congressional term limits. Now the watch is on for a likely legal challenge. Any such lawsuit is likely to come from an age-barred candidate, potentially a political party, or perhaps even an organization representing older people. But legal scholars say any group filing suit would have to show standing that it is harmed by the age restriction.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.