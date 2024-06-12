One of several South Dakota baseball players charged in rape case pleads guilty to lesser felony

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — One of the several former players on an American Legion baseball team in South Dakota charged last year with rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser felony. According to court documents cited by KELO-TV, the 19-year-old former Mitchell player pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to a felony. Sentencing is in August and as part of a plea agreement, the former player agreed to testify against other defendants. In August, six players on the Mitchell American Legion team were indicted by a grand jury for second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape. Three others were charged in juvenile court. The indictments say the victims were 16 years old.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.